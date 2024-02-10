"A great occasion": PV Narasimha Rao's son thanks PM Modi after father chosen for Bharat Ratna

Extending his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao was picked for India's highest civilian honour, the 'Bharat Ratna', his son Prabhakar Rao on Friday said his father contributed a lot to the country through his policies and made a historic difference to the nation. Speaking to ANI on Friday, Prabhakar Rao said, "It'sD not only for the family but for the admirers and followers of Narasimha Rao on being chosen for the Bharat Ratna (posthumously). We extend our sincere gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for taking the initiative to bestow the country's highest prize on PV Narasimha Rao."

"Narasimha Rao had a lifelong association with politics and grew as a statesman while contributing a lot to the country with his visionary leadership. His land reforms and, especially, the economic reforms made a historic difference to India. His services and leadership were recognised globally," he added. Earlier PV Narasimha Rao's family members paid tributes to the former PM at PV Gyan Bhoomi at Necklace Road in Hyderabad after the announcement that he will be conferred posthumously with the Bharat Ratna.

Narasimha Rao was Prime Minister of the country from June 21, 1991 to May 16, 1996. He was born on June 28, 1921 in Karimnagar. Israeli Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, also hailed the decision to confer former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao with India's highest civilian honour on Friday.

He recalled that under Rao's leadership in 1992, India and Israel had established diplomatic relations. "Congratulations to PV Narasimha Rao on this recognition. In 1992, during his tenure as PM, diplomatic relations between India and Israel were established. 32 years later, these relationships flourish like very few do," Gilon posted on X.

Former Prime Ministers PV Narasimha Rao and Choudhary Charan Singh as well as Green Revolution pioneer MS Swaminathan will be conferred the Bharat Ratna posthumously, adding to the two receipients announced earlier-- late socialist leader and two-time Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur and former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani. (ANI)

