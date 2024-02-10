Left Menu

Indonesia presidential hopeful Prabowo seen getting majority votes- survey

Prabowo is projected to gain 51.9% votes, based on a survey of 1,220 respondents by Lembaga Survei Indonesia (LSI), conducted between Jan. 29 to Feb. 5. Respondents gave 23.3% of their support for former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan and 20.3% for Ganjar Pranowo, former leader of Central Java province, while 4.4% were undecided.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 10-02-2024 10:58 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 10:58 IST
Indonesia presidential hopeful Prabowo seen getting majority votes- survey
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesian defence minister Prabowo Subianto is predicted to secure over 50% of votes needed to win the country's presidential election in one round, a new opinion survey showed on Saturday, the last day of campaigning. Prabowo is projected to gain 51.9% votes, based on a survey of 1,220 respondents by Lembaga Survei Indonesia (LSI), conducted between Jan. 29 to Feb. 5.

Respondents gave 23.3% of their support for former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan and 20.3% for Ganjar Pranowo, former leader of Central Java province, while 4.4% were undecided. Indonesia's most-watched surveys have consistently put Prabowo well ahead of Anies and Ganjar. On Friday, pollster Indikator Politik projected Prabowo to pip the 50% threshold needed to win in a single round.

LSI executive director Djayadi Hanan said the survey has a 95% confidence interval and 2.9% margin of error. That suggests a chance the vote would go to a second round and that the numbers were too close to project who the runner-up might be. A run-off between two candidates with the most votes will be held in June if no candidate gets more than 50% of votes.

Prabowo's popularity has soared since the ex-special forces commander chose the son of President Joko Widodo, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as his running mate in October, signalling to voters that the popular, outgoing leader would support Prabowo's ticket, Hanan said. Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, has been accused of interference and bias over his implicit support for Prabowo, which his allies have denied.

Jokowi has not explicitly endorsed any of the three candidates and has said he will not campaign for any candidate. Gibran is Prabowo's running mate, owing to a last-minute decision by a court headed by Jokowi's brother-in-law to change eligibility rules, and the president has made several public appearances with the frontrunner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna shares slide on concerns over drop in RSV vaccine efficacy; Bayer CEO says company stands behind glyphosate and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna shares slide on concerns over drop in RSV vacci...

 Global
2
Sneha Singh holds off Hitaashee Bakshi to score 2nd win of 2024 at 4th leg of WPGT

Sneha Singh holds off Hitaashee Bakshi to score 2nd win of 2024 at 4th leg o...

 India
3
Ex-Indonesia leader Megawati advises cabinet not to quit amid criticism of Jokowi

Ex-Indonesia leader Megawati advises cabinet not to quit amid criticism of J...

 Indonesia
4
Science News Roundup: Mongolia in talks with SpaceX to launch first national satellite; Saturn's 'Death Star' moon has a hidden secret - a subsurface ocean and more

Science News Roundup: Mongolia in talks with SpaceX to launch first national...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024