"I did receive a threat letter.." says NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal has officially acknowledged the receipt of a death threat letter. Confirming the unsettling communication on Saturday, Bhujbal shared that threats and attacks had occurred earlier too.

ANI | Updated: 10-02-2024 14:20 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 14:20 IST
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal has officially acknowledged the receipt of a death threat letter. Confirming the unsettling communication on Saturday, Bhujbal shared that threats and attacks had occurred earlier too. "I have received a letter at my office, stating that a contract of 50 lakh rupees has been given to someone to have me killed. The letter contains details such as car numbers, phone numbers, and locations of meetings. I have been receiving threats and calls for several months now. Since I am involved in politics, threats and attacks have occurred before," NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal said.

"As usual, I have forwarded this letter to the police," he added. Bhujbal has opposed the reservations being giving to the Marathas claiming that would mean that the numerically strong community would eat into the share of the real backward class.

Earlier, Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Chhagan Bhujbal received a death threat on Friday. An unknown person sent a letter to his office in Nashik informing him about a contract to kill him. It was claimed in the letter that this contract has been given to five people, Chhagan Bhujbal's office stated.

Bhujbal's supporters have demanded additional security for him, it stated. The Nashik police is investigating the letter. They are also looking into whether there is a need to provide additional security to the NCP leader, Nasik Police officials said.

The threat comes days after the Election Commission on Tuesday allotted the NCP name and symbol to the faction led by Ajit Pawar, a decision that came as a major blow to the faction led by party founder Sharad Pawar. (ANI)

