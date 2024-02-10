Left Menu

AAP to unveil candidates for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, and 1 in Chandigarh within two weeks: Kejriwal

AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal Saturday said his party will announce candidates for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and one Chandigarh parliamentary seat as he sought peoples blessing for the victory of his candidates.Kejriwal made the announcement addressing a gathering organised for the doorstep delivery of ration under the National Food Security Act of the Punjab government.Two years back, you gave your blessings.

PTI | Khanna | Updated: 10-02-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 15:30 IST

Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipidea
  • Country:
  • India

AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal Saturday said his party will announce candidates for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and one Chandigarh parliamentary seat as he sought peoples' blessing for the victory of his candidates.

Kejriwal made the announcement addressing a gathering organised for the ''doorstep delivery'' of ration under the National Food Security Act of the Punjab government.

''Two years back, you gave your blessings. Out of 117 seats, you gave us 92 seats. You created history in Punjab.

''Today I again seek your blessing with folded hands. There will be Lok Sabha elections after two months. In Punjab there are 13 (Lok Sabha) seats, one is Chandigarh and there will be 14 seats.

''In the coming 10-15 days, the AAP will announce its candidates on all these 14 seats. I request you the way you blessed us two years back, get the party to win all these 14 seats,'' said Kejriwal.

The Delhi chief minister praised also the Bhagwant Mann government, saying it did a ''lot of work'' in the past two years.

''If I ask you today, in 75 years, the Congress ruled for so many years. Tell me one good work the Congress has done. (You) will not remember. If I ask you, Akali Dal ruled for so many years, tell me one good work the Akali Dal has done. (You) will not remember,'' said Kejriwal as he attacked the rival parties.

