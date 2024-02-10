Left Menu

Pukhtoon Nationalist Dawar Sustains Injuries in Firing During Protest Rally Against Election Rigging in Pakistan's KPK

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 10-02-2024 15:55 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 15:55 IST
Pukhtoon Nationalist Dawar Sustains Injuries in Firing During Protest Rally Against Election Rigging in Pakistan's KPK
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A former lawmaker and noted Pukhtoon nationalist Mohsin Dawar was injured along with his supporters when police used force against them during a protest rally against alleged election rigging in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan on Saturday, demonstrators said.

Dawar, a former member of the National Assembly and the Chairman of the National Democratic Movement (NDM), and others sustained injuries during the rally taken out to protest against the delay in results announcements in the North Waziristan tribal district bordering Afghanistan.

The injured have been shifted to a hospital, a protestor who took part in the rally said.

According to protesters, the police started firing and used tear gas against the demonstrators.

Dawar was a member of the National Assembly from August 2018 till August 2023.

The co-founder of a human rights movement, the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), Dawar, has formerly served as President of the National Youth Organisation (NYO) and the Pashtun Students Federation (PSF), the allied wings of the Awami National Party.

Separately, a local PTI worker was critically injured in the firing by the guards of a Pakistan Muslim League-(Quaid-e-Azam Group) leader during a demonstration against "rigging" in polls in Punjab province of Pakistan on Friday evening, Dawn News reported.

The local PTI workers took out a rally in protest against alleged rigging in the February 8 elections and marched towards the office of the district returning officer (DRO).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna shares slide on concerns over drop in RSV vaccine efficacy; Bayer CEO says company stands behind glyphosate and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna shares slide on concerns over drop in RSV vacci...

 Global
2
Sneha Singh holds off Hitaashee Bakshi to score 2nd win of 2024 at 4th leg of WPGT

Sneha Singh holds off Hitaashee Bakshi to score 2nd win of 2024 at 4th leg o...

 India
3
Ex-Indonesia leader Megawati advises cabinet not to quit amid criticism of Jokowi

Ex-Indonesia leader Megawati advises cabinet not to quit amid criticism of J...

 Indonesia
4
Science News Roundup: Mongolia in talks with SpaceX to launch first national satellite; Saturn's 'Death Star' moon has a hidden secret - a subsurface ocean and more

Science News Roundup: Mongolia in talks with SpaceX to launch first national...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024