Pukhtoon Nationalist Dawar Sustains Injuries in Firing During Protest Rally Against Election Rigging in Pakistan's KPK

A former lawmaker and noted Pukhtoon nationalist Mohsin Dawar was injured along with his supporters when police used force against them during a protest rally against alleged election rigging in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan on Saturday, demonstrators said.

Dawar, a former member of the National Assembly and the Chairman of the National Democratic Movement (NDM), and others sustained injuries during the rally taken out to protest against the delay in results announcements in the North Waziristan tribal district bordering Afghanistan.

The injured have been shifted to a hospital, a protestor who took part in the rally said.

According to protesters, the police started firing and used tear gas against the demonstrators.

Dawar was a member of the National Assembly from August 2018 till August 2023.

The co-founder of a human rights movement, the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), Dawar, has formerly served as President of the National Youth Organisation (NYO) and the Pashtun Students Federation (PSF), the allied wings of the Awami National Party.

Separately, a local PTI worker was critically injured in the firing by the guards of a Pakistan Muslim League-(Quaid-e-Azam Group) leader during a demonstration against "rigging" in polls in Punjab province of Pakistan on Friday evening, Dawn News reported.

The local PTI workers took out a rally in protest against alleged rigging in the February 8 elections and marched towards the office of the district returning officer (DRO).

