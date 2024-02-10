CM pledges reservation for tribals in some assembly segments in Goa by 2027 legislative election

The reservation for tribals in some assembly constituencies in Goa will be a reality in the 2027 elections, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the House on Saturday.

Responding to the calling attention moved by the Opposition, he said the state government had submitted a letter to Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Home Minister Amit Shah to constitute a Delimitation Commission to determine and identify the Scheduled Tribal (ST) seats in the coastal state. ''I will lead a delegation on February 16 to meet both ministers in New Delhi,'' Sawant said. As of now, no seat in the 40-member Goa assembly is reserved for the ST community, one seat is reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SC) community. The ST community has been demanding that four out of the 40 seats in the Goa assembly be reserved for them. ''Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and other states had been given reservation as per the 2001 Census but Goa had not received any such consideration for tribals. ''The reservation may be based on the 2011 Census or the 2026 one. Reservation for the ST community in the assembly seats will be a reality in 2027 state polls,'' Sawant added.

