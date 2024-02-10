Left Menu

Amid accusations of electoral impropriety, Nawaz Sharif and daughter face legal challenge to their election triumph

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 10-02-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 18:29 IST
Amid accusations of electoral impropriety, Nawaz Sharif and daughter face legal challenge to their election triumph
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The victory of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz in Lahore's National Assembly seats was challenged in the Lahore High Court on Saturday alleging that the top poll body did not follow the correct procedure.

Challenging the victory of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidates in the Lahore High Court (LHC), several losing PTI-backed candidates claimed that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declared them winners on "bogus" result Form-47 instead of Form-45.

Form 45, commonly referred to as the 'Result of the Count' form, is a crucial record in the Pakistani electoral process which is intended to uphold openness and accountability by documenting and disclosing the outcomes of the voting procedure at a particular polling station.

A large number of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) candidates had contested as independents after the ECP had snatched the former prime minister Imran Khan-led party of its iconic cricket bat symbol.

Even when the PTI-backed independents have emerged as the largest lot with over 100 clear wins, the party is expecting at least 50 more National Assembly seats.

Sharif, 74, won from NA-130 by securing over 1,72,000 votes against PTI's Dr Yasmin Rashid, who got over 113,000 while his daughter Maryam Nawaz, 50, won from NA-119 securing over 83,000 votes against PTI's Farooq Shahzad, who bagged over 68,000.

One of the petitioners at the LHC, Dr Rashid said she had won the seat against Sharif according to the Form-45, however, the ECP issued Form-47 declaring the PML-N supreme as successful.

Similarly, Shehzad said Maryam had lost the seat as per polling booth results (Form-45) but "she was declared successful through bogus Form-47." Another PTI-backed losing candidate challenged the victory of the former prime minister of PPP Yousuf Raza Gilani at Multan.

Shaher Bano, daughter of former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is languishing at Adiala Jail Rawalpindi along with PTI founder Khan, also challenged her defeat on similar charges.

PTI secretary Omar Ayub Khan said, "The nation polled around 30 million votes for the PTI-backed candidates" and noted that the nation had shattered several political parties in the election.

He instructed all party candidates and polling agents to collect Form-45 and approach the courts to challenge the "rigged results" and emphasised that the results had not yet been consolidated.

Khan's PTI party central Punjab general secretary Hammad Azhar asserted that Nawaz Sharif, along with his brother, family members, and key PML-N leaders, had suffered a massive defeat in the election and said: "PTI candidates were winning by a significant margin of 50,000 to 1,00,000 votes but were defeated with one stroke of the pen." "We have all the evidence of rigging and several losing candidates are approaching the courts," the PTI leader said.

Meanwhile, Khan's lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar told reporters on Saturday that PTI has won over 150 National Assembly seats but its candidates have been declared successful only on around 100. "We hope that the courts will take up our petitions and we will get at least 50 NA seats back," he said.

Incidentally, Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN), an independent watchdog monitoring Pakistan elections, too on Saturday highlighted various grey areas in the recently held polls, noting the failure of presiding officers in providing Form 45 to observers at 29 per cent of the polling stations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna shares slide on concerns over drop in RSV vaccine efficacy; Bayer CEO says company stands behind glyphosate and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna shares slide on concerns over drop in RSV vacci...

 Global
2
Sneha Singh holds off Hitaashee Bakshi to score 2nd win of 2024 at 4th leg of WPGT

Sneha Singh holds off Hitaashee Bakshi to score 2nd win of 2024 at 4th leg o...

 India
3
Ex-Indonesia leader Megawati advises cabinet not to quit amid criticism of Jokowi

Ex-Indonesia leader Megawati advises cabinet not to quit amid criticism of J...

 Indonesia
4
Science News Roundup: Mongolia in talks with SpaceX to launch first national satellite; Saturn's 'Death Star' moon has a hidden secret - a subsurface ocean and more

Science News Roundup: Mongolia in talks with SpaceX to launch first national...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024