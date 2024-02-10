Adityanath claims BJP successfully resolved UP's failing state under SP's tenure

Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-02-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 18:49 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday hit out at leader of opposition Akhilesh Yadav and accused him of impoverishing the state in his tenure.

''In the five years of your tenure you gave a failure state but we made a secure state. You looted millions and we will give the state one trillion,'' he said addressing Yadav in the UP Legislative Assembly.

His statement was followed by a round of applause from the treasury benches.

Adityanath also criticised Yadav for not accepting the invitation of the speaker to visit Ayodhya for the Ram Temple consecration last month.

In his address, the CM said Yadav has problems with the fact that India has become the fifth largest economy in the world.

''He has doubts that the country has become the fifth largest economy, he also has a problem that Uttar Pradesh becomes number one,'' he said.

When Yadav interjected, Adityanath said, ''You have already denied the offer of the speaker. You don't want to go to Ayodhya and you often go to Britain and you know who books your tickets.'' Adityanath also welcomed the bestowing of Bharat Ratna to Chaudhary Charan Singh, saying, ''The development work done by Chaudhary Charan Singh as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and as prime minister in the country is memorable. His honour is the honour of the farmers of the country.'' Charan Singh brought in revenue changes and it is because of his work, farmers are central to the policies of the government today, he said.

The CM took a jibe at the fissure between the alliance between SP and RLD, whose president, Jayant Singh, the grandson of Charan Singh, has apparently been warming up to the BJP since the announcement of the award.

He said, ''I hoped that when the leader of the opposition was speaking he would remember Chaudhary Charan Singh. But the crack could not be fixed.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

