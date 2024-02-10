Ramdas Athawale meets BJP chief Nadda, expresses desire to contest Lok Sabha polls from Shirdi seat

Union Minister and President of the Republican Party of India (A) Ramdas Athawale met BJP President JP Nadda in Parliament on Saturday and discussed the political situation in Maharashtra. He also expressed a desire to contest the Lok Sabha election from the Shirdi seat in Maharashtra.

On Friday, the Chairman of the High-Level Committee (HLC), Ram Nath Kovind and its members Dr N. K. Singh and Sanjay Kothari held personal interactions with the Members of the Republican Party of India-Athawale (RPI) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in regards to holding simultaneous elections in the country. Ramdas Athawale presented his party's views on holding simultaneous elections in the country before the committee.

On Wednesday, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's address in the Rajya Sabha, Ramdas Athawale expressed confidence, stating that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will retain power in the coming Lok Sabha polls. Athawale told ANI, "With the help of data, the Prime Minister explained everything. He mentioned Babasaheb Ambedkar and the Constitution several times. He said that he had come to strengthen the Constitution. He also attacked the opposition. He has assured us that going by our work, the public will be with us and we will come back for the third time."

"The public is with us, we will retain power in the coming Lok Sabha polls," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)