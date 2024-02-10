"You don't want to visit Ayodhya but...": CM Yogi slams Akhilesh Yadav

Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday slammed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and said the SP president refused to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya but often visits Britain.

ANI | Updated: 10-02-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 22:48 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday slammed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and said the SP president refused to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya but often visits Britain. CM Yogi was speaking during the ongoing budget session of the state assembly.

"You even refused the invitation to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla. You do not want to visit Ayodhya, but often go to Britain," CM Yogi said. Emphasizing that the country became the world's fifth-largest economy during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, he said "During the 'Amrit Kaal', India emerged as the world's fifth-largest economy. Every citizen should be proud of it, but they (Samajwadi Party) have an objection to this as well. Our country is turning into the economic power of the world. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have gotten ahead of Britain, which ruled us for 200 years. Instead of being grateful towards the Prime Minister, it is surprising how they are putting him in the dock," the Chief Minister said.

Akhilesh Yadav has turned down the invitation to the Ram Temple, stating that he would visit the place with his family post-Pran Pratishtha. The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla was performed on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the rituals, led by a group of priests.

Meanwhile, CM Yogi further said, "From a 'BIMARU' state, Uttar Pradesh has now transformed into a revenue surplus state. The rate of petrol and diesel is the lowest in the state, the reason being the concept of 'Ram-Rajya'. Our government curbed tax evasion and worked on increasing revenue." 'BIMARU' referred to Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, which lagged in economic and social indicators.

Meanwhile, the ten-day budget session of the Uttar Pradesh assembly began on February 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

