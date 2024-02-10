"Public not surprised by breaking of ties between AAP and Congress": Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party president Virendra Sachdeva said that the public is not surprised by the breaking of ties between the Aam Aadmi Party and its ally, the Congress, as the end of such oppositional relationships is inevitable. Sachdeva mentioned that Arvind Kejriwal, who raised a hue and cry over the Chandigarh Mayor election, has today announced to contest all 14 seats in Punjab and Chandigarh alone, bidding farewell to the INDI alliance and ending hopes of Congress of hoping to win some seats.

Virendra Sachdeva remarked that the Congress and "AAP" are two sides of the same coin, both with a history of deceit, having deceived the public and now deceiving each other. The Delhi BJP President added that it is time for those Congress leaders who advocated for an alliance with "AAP" in Delhi to contemplate whether they should separate from "AAP" and start preparing for the elections or wait for rejection by "AAP".

Earlier in the day, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday that his party will contest alone in all 14 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and Chandigarh. Categorically signaling that there will be no alliance with the Congress in the state, Kejriwal said that the party will announce candidates for all 14 seats in the next 10-15 days.

"I would like to seek your blessings on one more thing. In the next two months, the Lok Sabha elections are scheduled. In this election, Punjab has 13 seats and one in Chandigarh. In total, there are 14 seats. In the next 10-15 days, the Aam Aadmi Party will announce candidates for all the 14 seats. Just like you had supported us two years back, I would like to seek your blessings to let Aam Aadmi Party win in all 14 seats by pressing on the 'broom'," Kejriwal urged people to vote for his party in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. While launching the Ghar Ghar Ration Scheme in Punjab's Amloh, the AAP chief said, "Two years back, you gave us blessings. You gave 92 out of 117 seats to us (in Assembly elections), you created history in Punjab." (ANI)

