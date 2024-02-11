"PM Modi made valedictory address in Lok Sabha": Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury

In a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his last address in the Lower House in the current NDA tenure at the closing of the Budget Session of Parliament, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday called it his 'valedictory speech' in the 17th Lok Sabha. Claiming that PM Modi's speech was 'repetitive' in nature, the Congress leader told media persons, "Today was the day for him to make his valedictory speech, it (closing session of the Lok Sabha) was his farewell ceremony. He (PM Modi) could have ended his speech in 2-4 minutes but instead made it long-winding and repetitive. He repeated what he said in his previous speeches during the Budget Session, especially the one on the motion of thanks to the President's address to a joint sitting of both Houses. We had no option but to listen to him."

The senior Congress leader claimed a lot of 'dos and dont's' were enforced in Parliament in the name of discipline, in the wake of the bulk suspension of MPs. It wasn't good for democracy," he said. The Budget Session of the Parliament began on January 31 and was extended by a day till February 10. This was the last session of Lok Sabha before the general elections expected in April-May this year.

Earlier, on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi said the 17th Lok Sabha logged 97 per cent productivity. Addressing the House, the Prime Minister said "today's occasion is significant for India's democracy".

Lauding the efforts of all members of the 17th Lok Sabha in making important decisions and giving direction to the country and the people, he added, "Today marks a special occasion to dedicate to the nation the ideological journey." "Reform, Perform and 'Transform has been the mantra for the past 5 years", PM Modi said, noting that the same could be experienced by the entire country today.

Prime Minister Modi added that he was hopeful that the people will continue to bless the 17th Lok Sabha for its efforts. Underlining the contributions of all members of the House, PM Modi expressed gratitude towards them, especially the Speaker of the House. The Prime Minister thanked the Speaker and complimented him for his ever-smiling, balanced and impartial handling of the House. (ANI)

