"Lot achieved in 17th Lok Sabha": Union Minister Amupriya Patel

Weighing in on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the Lok Sabha on Saturday, Union Minister Anupriya Patel said several key decisions in the national interest were taken during the 11-day sitting in both Houses. Speaking to ANI on Saturday, the Union Minister said, "This was the last day of 17th Lok Sabha. We made several memories over these five years. We had a lot of achievements and accomplishments to our credit. Several laws and decisions that are important for the nation were passed from time to time. The PM brought all these decisions in his address to the Lower House on the last day."

Anupriya and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule spoke to the media together as the last session of the 17th Lok Sabha concluded. "We are good friends. The Opposition and the Treasury benchs exist inside the Parliament during proceedings. Beyond the four walls of the Parliament, all the MPs are friends," she said, adding, "This is called a healthy democracy. We both will continue to be in the service of the nation."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi addressed the last sitting of the 17th Lok Sabha. "17th Lok Sabha has been witness to numerous important decisions. These five years have been about 'Reform, Perform and Transform'," PM Modi said.

On the significance of the Sengol in the Lower house, he said, "Sengol is a symbol of the reclamation of India's heritage and remembrance of our Independence" Turning to the successful hosting of the G20 Summit in the national capital last year under India's presidency, he said the event not only raised India's global pride and prestige but will also give the country strength.

"The presidency of this global forum passed to India last year and every state demonstrated their cultural identies and traditions through events around the G20 Summit," he added. On the resolution passed on Saturday about the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla at his birthplace in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Modi said it would enable our future generations to take more pride in their national heritage and cultural diversity.

"The Parliament will continue to inspire its members to leave behind a legacy for future generations and work for the dreams and aspirations of future generations. It would be a collective and collaborating effort involving all members," PM Modi said. (ANI)

