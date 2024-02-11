Zelenskiy appoints ex-deputy defence minister Pavliuk as new ground forces chief
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has appointed Oleksandr Pavliuk, former first deputy defence minister, as the new commander of Ukraine's ground forces, according to a decree published on Sunday. Pavliuk, a lieutenant-general who served in the ministry role for a year, replaces Col. Gen. It also faces a disruption in military aid from the United States, its biggest backer.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has appointed Oleksandr Pavliuk, former first deputy defence minister, as the new commander of Ukraine's ground forces, according to a decree published on Sunday.
Pavliuk, a lieutenant-general who served in the ministry role for a year, replaces Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi after he was tapped this week as commander of Ukraine's armed forces. On Saturday, Zelenskiy announced five other senior military appointments, filling out a rebooted team to bolster Ukraine's defence against Russia's nearly two-year-old invasion.
Ukraine is experiencing a shortage of men and equipment as it heads into 2024 having made few battlefield gains throughout the past year. It also faces a disruption in military aid from the United States, its biggest backer.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Russia's Gazprom Neft sees slight surplus on global oil market
Russia's Gazprom Neft sees slight surplus on global oil market
Russia's Putin derides 'Russophobia' in Europe at World War Two memorial
Russia's Gazprom Neft sees no need for extra OPEC+ oil output cuts
Biden and Germany's Scholz will meet in Washington as US and EU aid for Ukraine hangs in the balance