Netanyahu says he has not spoken to Biden since 'over the top' remarks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he has not spoken to U.S. President Joe Biden since the president made remarks about Israel's military response to Hamas being "over the top."

Netanyahu was speaking in an interview on the "Fox News Sunday" program. "I appreciate President Biden's support for Israel since the beginning of the war. I don't know exactly what he meant by that," Netanyahu said in reference to the U.S. leader's comments in an interview aired on Sunday on ABC's "This Week" program.

