"Came as a surprise": BJP's Raja Devendra Pratap Singh on RS nomination from Chhattisgarh

Raja Devendra Pratap Singh, who has been nominated as a BJP candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from Chhattisgarh, on Sunday said the decision took him by 'surprise'. Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Singh expressed his gratitude over his nomination, saying that he is 'fortunate' for the opportunity to work under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"It (the nomination to the Upper House) came as a surprise. I still cannot believe that I have been nominated to the Rajya Sabha. I would like to thank the senior party leadership for sending me to the Upper House. I consider it my good fortune that I will have the privilege of working under the leadership of PM Modi. As a member of the Rajya Sabha, I will strive for the development of Raigarh," Singh said. Earlier, on Sunday, the BJP announced Raja Devendra Pratap Singh as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from Chhattisgarh.

The tenure of Saroj Pandey, the current Rajya Sabha MP from Chhattisgarh, is set to expire in April. Singh hails from a prestigious lineage as the son of the grandson of Maharaja Chakradhar Singh.

Raja Devendra Pratap Singh served as the state secretary of the SC/ST Morcha in 2005-06, was a special invitee member in 2008, and acted as the SC/ST Morcha district president in 2011-12. He also held the position of national executive member of the SC/ST Morcha of the BJP. The Election Commission has scheduled the Rajya Sabha elections for 15 states, including Chhattisgarh, to be held on February 27. Voting will take place from 9 am to 4 pm on this date, with the deadline for nominations set for February 15. Results of the elections will be announced on the same day, February 27.

The BJP announced 14 candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls. Former Union Minister RPN Singh has been named as a candidate from Uttar Pradesh, along with current Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi. Others nominated from the state include Amarpal Maurya, Sadhna Singh, Chaudhary Tejveer Singh, Sangita Balwant and Navin Jain.

From Bihar, Dharmsheela Gupta and Bhim Singh have been nominated, while Subhash Barala and Narayana Krishanasa Bhandage have been nominated from Haryana and Karnataka, respectively. Mahendra Bhatt and Samik Bhattacharya have been nominated from Uttarakhand and West Bengal, respectively.

RPN Singh took to X to express his gratitude to PM Modi, party national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. "...heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the organization. I express my gratitude from the bottom of my heart to the poor, farmers, women and youth and party workers of Kushinagar district for their cooperation and support. As always, I will be ready to contribute to the country's development and nation-building under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)