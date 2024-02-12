Left Menu

West Bengal Women's Commission team addresses concerns of protesting women in Sandeshkhali

A West Bengal Womens Commission team visited troubled spots in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district on Monday morning, and spoke to women in the area who have alleged sexual harassment by absconding TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-02-2024 11:40 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 11:40 IST
A West Bengal Women's Commission team visited "troubled spots" in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district on Monday morning, and spoke to women in the area who have alleged sexual harassment by absconding TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters. Commission chairperson Leena Gangopadhyay and another member interacted with several women in Sandeshkhali, which has been rocked by protests in the last few days over the allegations. ''I have personally spoken to them and taken note of the complaints. Now, we will be cross-checking their allegations. I have asked the police to submit a report on this,'' Gangopadhyay told PTI over phone.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali have claimed that Shajahan and his ''gang'' captured swathes of land by force, besides "sexually harassing" them.

They demanded the immediate arrest of Shajahan, who has been absconding since last month after a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that went to raid his house in connection with an alleged ration scam was attacked by a mob.

The National Commission for Women has also sent a letter to the West Bengal government, seeking a report over the allegations in Sandeshkhali within 48 hours.

According to a senior official at the state secretariat, the NCW in its letter has stated that there were serious allegations against Shajahan and his supporters about "sexually abusing" women in Sandeshkhali.

