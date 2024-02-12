Nvidia CEO Huang says countries must build sovereign AI infrastructure
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 12-02-2024
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on Monday said that every country needs to have its own artificial intelligence infrastructure in order to take advantage of the economic potential while protecting its own culture.
"You cannot allow that to be done by other people," Huang said at the World Government Summit in Dubai.
