RJD's Awadh Bihari Chaudhary ousted as Bihar assembly Speaker
PTI | Patna | Updated: 12-02-2024 13:56 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 13:56 IST
RJD leader Awadh Bihari Chaudhary was on Monday removed as Bihar assembly speaker.
A no-confidence motion moved by the ruling NDA against the Speaker received the support of 125 MLAs, while 112 members voted against it in the 243-strong assembly. Chaudhary had refused to step down after his party lost power a fortnight ago when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar snapped ties with 'Mahagathbandhan' and returned to the BJP-led coalition.
BJP MLA Nandkishore Yadav moved the no-confidence motion against the Speaker.
