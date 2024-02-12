Left Menu

RJD’s Awadh Bihari Chaudhary ousted as Bihar assembly Speaker

PTI | Patna | Updated: 12-02-2024 14:17 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 14:17 IST
The Bihar assembly on Monday passed a resolution for the removal of RJD leader Awadh Bihari Chaudhary as the Speaker of the House, ahead of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led NDA government's trust vote.

Chaudhary, who had refused to step down despite his party losing power a fortnight ago, was removed with 125 members of the 243-strong assembly voting in favour of the no-confidence motion moved against him by the ruling NDA. Only 112 members voted against the motion.

Earlier, Deputy Speaker Maheshwar Hazari, who was in the Chair, had sought to declare the no-confidence motion as passed through voice vote, but agreed to a headcount following vociferous protests from the RJD. A new Speaker is likely to be elected by the House after the completion of the government's trust vote.

