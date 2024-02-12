Left Menu

Some U.S. commercial real estate assets may need recapitalising but sector is efficient - BofA's Mensah

Some assets in the U.S. commercial real estate sector may need recapitalising or restructuring, but the market is efficient, Bank of America President Bernard Mensah said on Monday. "The U.S. real estate sector is actually pretty sophisticated.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2024 14:48 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 14:48 IST
Some U.S. commercial real estate assets may need recapitalising but sector is efficient - BofA's Mensah

Some assets in the U.S. commercial real estate sector may need recapitalising or restructuring, but the market is efficient, Bank of America President Bernard Mensah said on Monday.

"The U.S. real estate sector is actually pretty sophisticated. It's had its booms and busts, I suspect some of those assets will need recapitalisation, or they may need restructuring. But the market is pretty efficient," Mensah said at the World Government Summit in Dubai.

"I don't see anything systemic - famous last words - in that sector," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of supporters of presidential candidates storm streets in Indonesia as nation gears up for polls

Thousands of supporters of presidential candidates storm streets in Indonesi...

 Indonesia
2
World News Roundup: US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskiy appoints ex-deputy defence minister Pavliuk as new ground forces chief and more

World News Roundup: US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskiy ...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for second year; Trump-backing US Senate Republicans souring on longtime leader McConnell and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for...

 Global
4
Demystifying Micellar Water: Your Go-To Guide to Understanding its Benefits and Mechanism

Demystifying Micellar Water: Your Go-To Guide to Understanding its Benefits ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024