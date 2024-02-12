Left Menu

Prioritizing the Interests of Indians: PM Modi Focused on Protecting Our Citizens, Says Smriti Irani

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 15:58 IST
Prioritizing the Interests of Indians: PM Modi Focused on Protecting Our Citizens, Says Smriti Irani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The BJP on Monday credited the government for the release of the former Navy personnel who were jailed in Qatar, asserting that the protection of interests of Indians, wherever they may be, has been a priority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Minister Smriti Irani told reporters that the manner in which the Navy veterans have returned to India is due to the government's special efforts.

Qatar has released eight jailed former Indian Navy personnel nearly three-and-a-half months after they were handed down death sentences in a case of suspected espionage.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said seven of them have returned to India and that India appreciates the decision by the Amir of Qatar to enable the release and home-coming of the Indians.

Referring to the evacuation of Indians at different points of time from Ukraine, Sudan and Nepal during crises, Irani said ''ghar wapsi'' and protection of interests of Indians, wherever they may be in the world, have been Prime Minister Modi's priority.

