PM Modi engages with the family members of former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met family members of former Bihar chief minister late Karpoori Thakur, who was bestowed Bharat Ratna, the nation's highest civilian award, last month.

The family members of the prominent socialist leader, led by his son Rajya Sabha member and JD(U) leader Ram Nath Thakur, met the prime minister at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

''Very happy to meet the family members Bharat Ratna awardee Jananayak Karpoori Thakur ji. Karpoori ji has been the messiah of the backward and deprived sections of the society, whose life and ideals will continue to inspire the countrymen,'' the prime minister said.

Ram Nath Thakur said he thanked the prime minister for the honour on behalf of his family, on behalf of Bihar and on behalf of the oppressed, Dalits, and backward communities.

''It was a joyous moment for us, just like a second Diwali. Crackers were burst and sweets were distributed,'' Ranjit Kumar, the former chief minister's grandson said.

He said the prime minister called them a day after the award was announced. He spoke with every family member and invited them to meet him in Delhi, he added.

''I felt that the prime minister was one amongst our family,'' he said.

Fondly known as Jan Nayak, Karpoori Thakur served as the chief minister of Bihar from December 1970 to June 1971 and from December 1977 to April 1979.

