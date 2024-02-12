Estonia's PM says Trump's NATO comments should be wake-up call for allies to invest in defense

Recent comments made by U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump on NATO should be a wake-up call for NATO members who haven't invested in defense, Estonia's prime minister Kaja Kallas told reporters on Monday.

"I think what the presidential candidate in America said is also something to maybe wake up some of the allies who haven't done that much", she said.

Trump suggested the United States might not protect NATO allies who aren't spending enough on defense from a potential Russian invasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)