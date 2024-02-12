West African bloc ECOWAS sends diplomatic mission to Senegal

West Africa's main economic and political bloc ECOWAS has sent a diplomatic mission to Senegal to discuss the political situation there following a delay in its presidential election, the bloc's parliamentary office said on Monday.

During the Feb. 12-14 mission the speaker of the ECOWAS parliament, Sidie Mohamed Tunis, and members of the assembly will meet Senegalese authorities, politicians and representatives of civil society, it said in statement.

