West African bloc ECOWAS sends diplomatic mission to Senegal

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 12-02-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 19:26 IST
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

West Africa's main economic and political bloc ECOWAS has sent a diplomatic mission to Senegal to discuss the political situation there following a delay in its presidential election, the bloc's parliamentary office said on Monday.

During the Feb. 12-14 mission the speaker of the ECOWAS parliament, Sidie Mohamed Tunis, and members of the assembly will meet Senegalese authorities, politicians and representatives of civil society, it said in statement.

