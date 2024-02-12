West African bloc ECOWAS sends diplomatic mission to Senegal
Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 12-02-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 19:26 IST
- Country:
- Nigeria
West Africa's main economic and political bloc ECOWAS has sent a diplomatic mission to Senegal to discuss the political situation there following a delay in its presidential election, the bloc's parliamentary office said on Monday.
During the Feb. 12-14 mission the speaker of the ECOWAS parliament, Sidie Mohamed Tunis, and members of the assembly will meet Senegalese authorities, politicians and representatives of civil society, it said in statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sidie
- Mohamed Tunis
- Senegal
- Senegalese
- West Africa's
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Italy plans $1 bln of subsidies this year to boost car industry
German lawmakers approve contested cuts to cut farmers' fuel subsidies and a revamped 2024 budget
US Treasury team heads to China to talk subsidies, economic policies
US Treasury team heads to China this week to talk subsidies, economic policies
Karnataka: BJP workers bring cattle to Bengaluru protest, demand milk subsidies