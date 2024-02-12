"No big planning behind joining NDA": RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary

Ahead of joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary said that there was no planning behind his decision, and it was taken after consulting all MLAs and workers from his party. "...I took this decision after speaking to all the MLAs and workers of my party. There was no big planning behind this decision, or we had decided this a long time back. We had to take this decision within a short time because of the situation. We want to do something good for the country, our people," Chaudhary said speaking to reporters in Delhi on Monday.

Speaking on the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Ajit Singh, the RLD president said, "The change that this country has seen, the national development that took place, reforms and changes that took place in people's lives is due to the everyday role played by Chaudhury Ajit Singh. The country's farmers considers him to be their own even today. He had been in the political circle for a long time. He had spent a lot of time with Chaudhury Charan Singh..." Chaudhary said that Bharat Ratna awarded to his grandfather, Chaudhury Charan Singh, Jayant Chaudhury said that this honour is not just for the Chaudhury family and his party but for the entire country.

"We are elated with the honour of Bharat Ratna. This honour is not just for our family, our party but for the entire country. This is for the honour of all farmers, youths, poor of our country," he said. There have been speculations about Jayant Chaudhary jumping ship to the BJP, giving a jolt to the INDIA bloc.

Earlier, lashing out at the opposition for questioning the timing of the announcement of Bharat Ratna ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Chief Jayant Chaudhary said if the ruling government wants to honour someone, "what is wrong?" "Are they (the opposition) claiming that the government should not be awarding Bharat Ratna to anyone during the election year? On what basis did the ruling government or political parties take the decisions with regards to Bharat Ratna? It is where a political party will get the maximum political mileage and issues on which the emotions of the public are connected," he said.

Earlier last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that former PMs Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao will be conferred the Bharat Ratna, and, along with them, MS Swaminathan, also known as the father of the green revolution, will also be awarded the country's highest civilian award. (ANI)

