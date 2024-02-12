Dutch centrist party rules out joining coalition with Wilders
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 12-02-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 20:51 IST
- Country:
- Netherlands
Dutch political party NSC said on Monday it would not join a new coalition government with the nationalist Freedom Party (PVV) led by anti-Muslim politician Geert Wilders, citing irreconcilable differences.
The move by NSC, a centrist upstart that took 20 seats in the Nov. 22 election won by Wilders, effectively blocks the formation of a rightwing government that would have a majority in parliament.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dutch
- Wilders
- Geert Wilders
- anti-Muslim
- Freedom Party
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ABN AMRO secures €250M in EIB financing for loans and leases to Dutch businesses
Dutch watchdog fines Uber 10 mln eur over privacy regulations infringement
Protesting farmers block trucks from crossing Belgian-Dutch border
Protesting farmers block trucks from crossing Belgian-Dutch border
Protesting farmers block trucks from crossing Belgian-Dutch border