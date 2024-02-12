Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh CM enquires about Vidya Stokes' health

"Reached Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla today to inquire about the well-being of senior Congress leader and former minister Smt. Vidya Stokes. May God give him a speedy recovery," Sukhu wrote in a post on X.

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visits ailing Congress leader Vidya Stokes (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited the Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla on Monday to inquire about the well-being of former Minister and senior Congress leader Vidya Stokes, who is recuperating from an illness. The Chief Minister wished for a speedy recovery of the veteran Congress leader.

"Reached Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla today to inquire about the well-being of senior Congress leader and former minister Smt. Vidya Stokes. May God give him a speedy recovery," Sukhu wrote in a post on X. MLA Harish Janartha, Chief Minister's Political Advisor Sunil Sharma, Chief Minister's Principal Advisor (Media) Naresh Chauhan, Mayor MC Shimla Surinder Chauhan, Chief Minister's OSD Ritesh Kapret, and Congress leader Satpal Raizada also accompanied him. (ANI)

