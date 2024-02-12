Left Menu

Draghi to speak to EU ministers ahead of competitiveness report, source says

Former ECB president Mario Draghi will consult with EU finance ministers this month on how to sustain investments in digital and green transitions as he prepares a report on the bloc's competitiveness, a source close to the matter said.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 12-02-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 22:05 IST
Draghi to speak to EU ministers ahead of competitiveness report, source says
  • Country:
  • Italy

Former ECB president Mario Draghi will consult with EU finance ministers this month on how to sustain investments in digital and green transitions as he prepares a report on the bloc's competitiveness, a source close to the matter said. Draghi has been mandated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to come up with proposals to revitalise the EU's economy in the face of competition from China and the United States.

Draghi, who has also served as Italy's prime minister in 2021-2022, wants to tap the EU ministers on what is needed to mobilise public and private investment, the source said. The report, which will make recommendations, is expected to be published by the end of June.

Informal talks between Draghi and the EU finance ministers will take place on Feb. 24 at the end of a planned 3-day Ecofin meeting in the Belgian city of Ghent. He met business leaders in Milan in January.

The name of Draghi, 76, has been floated as a potential option for a top EU job after European parliamentary elections in June. A source close to Draghi has denied he is interested in a role in European institutions, but Italian political sources said he would not withdraw if there was a consensus on his candidacy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
2
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024