Biden, Jordan's king discuss West Bank, Middle East stability, White House says
U.S. President Joe Biden and Jordan's King Abdullah on Monday discussed the importance of stability in the West Bank and in the Middle East more broadly, the White House said in a statement. In the meeting, Biden also underscored the importance of upholding the status quo on a hill in Jerusalem's Old City known to Jews as Har ha-Bayit, or Temple Mount, and to Muslims internationally as al-Haram al-Sharif, or The Noble Sanctuary, the White House said in a statement.
The Al-Aqsa mosque, which Muslims regard as the third holiest site in Islam after Mecca and Medina, lies there.
