Paris urges Senegal to hold new election, make proportionate use of force

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 13-02-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 20:01 IST
The French foreign ministry on Tuesday said Senegal must hold a new presidential election "as soon as possible" and use proportionate force when dealing with protests.

"France offers its condolences to the relatives of those who died during the demonstrations in Senegal in recent days. It calls for the proportionate use of force," the ministry said in a statement.

The death toll amid protests in Senegal over the postponement of the presidential election until December has risen in recent days as concerns grow that one of the remaining democracies in coup-hit West Africa is under threat.

