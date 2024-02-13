Paris urges Senegal to hold new election, make proportionate use of force

The French foreign ministry on Tuesday said Senegal must hold a new presidential election "as soon as possible" and use proportionate force when dealing with protests.

"France offers its condolences to the relatives of those who died during the demonstrations in Senegal in recent days. It calls for the proportionate use of force," the ministry said in a statement.

The death toll amid protests in Senegal over the postponement of the presidential election until December has risen in recent days as concerns grow that one of the remaining democracies in coup-hit West Africa is under threat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)