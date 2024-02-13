Biden urges US House to move with urgency on $95 billion Ukraine aid bill
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-02-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 21:02 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday pressed the U.S. House of Representatives to move swiftly on the $95.34 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan passed by the Senate.
"If we do not stand against tyrants who seek to conquer or carve up their neighbors' territory, the consequences for America's national security will be significant," Biden said in a statement. "Our allies and adversaries alike will take note. It is time for the House to take action and send this bipartisan legislation to my desk immediately so that I can sign it into law."
