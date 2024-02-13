Former Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to be candidate for next premier -party spokeswoman
Pakistan's former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif will be the candidate to head the country's next coalition government, a spokeswoman for Sharif's party said on Tuesday in a social media post.
Last week's national election returned a hung parliament in which no party commands a majority. However, the parties of Sharif and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari together have enough seats to form a new coalition government.
