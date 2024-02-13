Andhra Pradesh: ABVP leaders stage protest against CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leaders besieged the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's residence on Sunday. As soon as the police received word about the situation, officials reached the protest site and were promptly alerted.

In a swift operation conducted by the police officials, the protesting leaders were intercepted and detained. The protestors created a chaotic scenario near the Tadepalli fuel station, said police.

The incident led to a scramble as police detention resulted in several students sustaining minor injuries during the commotion. The leaders were detained for their involvement in the protest, marked by slogans expressing dissatisfaction with Chief Minister Jagan's alleged deception. Notably, the protesters raised concerns about the absence of the seven-job calendar and questioned the feasibility of conducting the DSC exam within a month. The demand for the immediate implementation of Mega DSC, featuring 25 thousand posts, added to the tension surrounding the protest. The detained student union leaders were subsequently shifted to Mangalagiri police station for further legal proceedings. The situation remained tense as authorities assessed the aftermath of the protest.

On Sunday, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national secretary Nara Lokesh said that Jagan hasn't released a DSC (District Selection Committee) notification in the past four years. He is trying to fool people with the promise to release DSC notifications for 6100 posts. "TDP will form the government and conduct the DSC exam every year," he assured.

Nara Lokesh made grave allegations against Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of murdering his uncle."Jagan Reddy killed his uncle. Is he ready to kill more family members now?" Nara Lokesh said while addressing a public rally. He further said that the Jagan government had illegally imprisoned Chandrababu Naidu for 53 days.

"In the past 4.10 years, several cases have been filed on TDP activists with 22 cases on me including attempted murder and atrocity cases. The officials and YSRCP leaders who deliberately troubled the TDP leaders, their names have been codified in the Red Book," he added. Nara Lokesh launched a blistering attack on the Chief Minister's governance during a public meeting held in Srikakulam district's Ichchapuram constituency.

Nara Lokesh took a dig at Andhra CM, saying, "He made the state the ganja capital of India." (ANI)

