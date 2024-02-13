PML-N Nomination: Shehbaz Sharif Announced as Prime Ministerial Candidate for Pakistani Politics
- Country:
- Pakistan
PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif has been nominated for the slot of prime minister of Pakistan by his party on Tuesday night.
Taking to X, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, 74, has nominated his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif, 72, a candidate for the slot of prime minister and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, 50, for chief minister of Punjab province.
''Nawaz Sharif has thanked the political parties which provided support to the PMLN (in forming the upcoming government) and expressed hope that through such decisions Pakistan will come out of crises,'' she said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Punjab CM Mann alleges cheating in Chandigarh mayoral polls, says Black Day for country's democracy.
Cutting across party lines, Punjab leaders hail Satnam Singh Sandhu's nomination as Rajya Sabha MP
Chandigarh mayoral polls: Black Day for country's democracy, says Punjab CM Mann
Chandigarh mayor election: AAP-Congress move Punjab-Haryana HC, matter to be heard tomorrow
AAP moves Punjab and Haryana High Court, seeks fresh polls for Chandigarh mayor's post under supervision of retired judge.