Blinken says he spoke to Paul Whelan, US citizen being held by Russia

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-02-2024 00:32 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 00:29 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday said he had spoken on Monday with Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine who is being detained in Russia.

Blinken told a forum on hostage diplomacy that U.S. efforts to bring home Whelan and Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who is also being held by Russia, continued every day. He gave no details of the call with Whelan.

