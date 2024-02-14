Left Menu

Biden blasts 'dangerous' Trump NATO remarks, highlighting Ukraine funding need

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-02-2024 00:59 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 00:59 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday blasted his predecessor Donald Trump's comments on NATO, saying they have raised the stakes for Congress to approve new funding to support Ukraine.

Biden called "dangerous" and "unAmerican" Trump's comment that he would not want to protect NATO members from a future attack by Russia if those countries' contributions to the defense alliance were lagging.

