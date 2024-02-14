Peru's president replaces economy, energy ministers

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte named replacements on Tuesday for key members of her cabinet, including a new economy chief as well as an energy and mining minister.

Former minister Jose Arista was named to succeed outgoing Economy Minister Alex Contreras, who announced his resignation on social media.

Boluarte also tapped another former minister Romulo Mucho to replace the country's energy and mining minister, Oscar Vera.

