Indonesia unofficial counts show Prabowo has 59.77% in presidential poll, based on 23.30% of ballots counted
Unofficial figures in Indonesia's presidential election on Wednesday showed Prabowo Subianto had 59.77% of votes, based on 23.30% of ballots counted at a sampling of polling stations across the country.
His rivals Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo had 23.51% and 16.72% respectively, independent pollster Indikator Politik said.
Private pollsters are tabulating "quick counts" after polling stations close. In previous elections, the counts from reputable outlets have proven to be accurate.
