Unofficial Indonesia presidential election vote count shows Prabowo leading, with 40.7% of ballots counted

Unofficial figures in Indonesia's presidential election showed Prabowo Subianto, a former special forces commander, was leading with 60% of votes, based on 40.7% of votes counted at a sampling of polling stations across the country.

His rivals Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo had 22.4% and 17.6% respectively, independent pollster Kompas said.

