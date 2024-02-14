Unofficial Indonesia presidential election vote count shows Prabowo leading, with 40.7% of ballots counted
Unofficial figures in Indonesia's presidential election showed Prabowo Subianto, a former special forces commander, was leading with 60% of votes, based on 40.7% of votes counted at a sampling of polling stations across the country.
His rivals Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo had 22.4% and 17.6% respectively, independent pollster Kompas said.
