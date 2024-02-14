Indonesia's Prabowo campaign team confident of single-round election victory

Indonesia's Prabowo Subianto's campaign team said on Wednesday it was confident its candidate had won the presidential election in a single round. The comments came after unofficial vote counts by several independent pollsters showed Prabowo had nearly 60% of votes, while his rivals trailed at least 35 points behind.

"We are confident this is a single-round victory for Prabowo and Gibran" said Prabowo's party's secretary general, Ahmad Muzani, referring to his running mate.

