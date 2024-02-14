Indonesia's Prabowo campaign team confident of single-round election victory
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 14-02-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 17:11 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
Indonesia's Prabowo Subianto's campaign team said on Wednesday it was confident its candidate had won the presidential election in a single round. The comments came after unofficial vote counts by several independent pollsters showed Prabowo had nearly 60% of votes, while his rivals trailed at least 35 points behind.
"We are confident this is a single-round victory for Prabowo and Gibran" said Prabowo's party's secretary general, Ahmad Muzani, referring to his running mate.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indonesia
- Gibran
- Prabowo Subianto's
- Prabowo
- Ahmad Muzani
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indonesia chief security minister to tender resignation 'soon'
Indonesia chief security minister to tender resignation soon
ADB approves $419.6M loan to strengthen sanitation systems in Indonesia
Indonesia chief security minister to tender resignation 'soon'
FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll