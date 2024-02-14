Left Menu

Milind Deora of the Shiv Sena receives nomination for RS election, headed by Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Image Credit: ANI
The Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday nominated former Congress leader Milind Deora as its candidate for the coming Rajya Sabha election, party sources said.

Deora, a former Union minister, joined the Shiv Sena only last month. While he has been a two-time Lok Sabha member from Mumbai, this will be Deora's first election for the Upper House.

