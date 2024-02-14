DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 14

For other diaries, please see:

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 14

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 14 ** WARSAW - Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski and Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna give a press conference at the foreign ministry in Warsaw. – 1200 GMT

** NICOSIA - Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki visits Cyprus. – 1200 GMT ** SOFIA - British Foreign Secretary David Cameron visits Bulgaria.

** JERUSALEM - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli President Isaac Herzog during an official visit to Jerusalem. – 1430 GMT ** CAIRO - Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on an official visit to Egypt. (To Feb 15)

** BANGKOK - Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and spouse, along with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Jakkapong Sangmanee welcome Governor-General of Australia David Hurley and his spouse during official visit to Thailand. (To Feb 17) ABU DHABI - Concluding day of Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to the United Arab Emirates. RIO DE JANEIRO - Rio Carnival 2024 (To Feb. 17) NEW DELHI - Kao Kim Hourn, Secretary-General of ASEAN, will be on an official visit to India. (To Feb. 15) DUBAI - World Government Summit to be held in Dubai. (Final Day) Abu Dhabi - Concluding day of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates. DOHA - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will make a state visit to Qatar. (Final Day) PARIS - Energy and climate ministers from around the world will gather in Paris for the IEA's 2024 Ministerial Meeting to take stock of the latest developments in energy markets, policies and transitions. (Final Day) OSLO - President of the Liaison Republic of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan will visit Norway. (Final Day) Doha - Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to visit Qatar. (To Feb 15)

BERLIN - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner gives speech at event in Potsdam. - part of a series of political tub-thumping events by party leaders traditionally held on Ash Wednesday. – 1800 GMT CAIRO - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Egypt. DOHA - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Qatari capital Doha. MOSCOW - Central African Republic President Faustin Archange Touadera will visit Moscow. (To Feb 16) OTTAWA - King Abdullah II of Jordan will visit Canada. GENEVA - WTO General Council meeting. BRUSSELS - Defence ministers from the NATO alliance meet in Brussels. (To Feb. 15) GLOBAL - Valentine's Day.

BEIRUT - 19th anniversary of the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri. INDONESIA - Indonesian Regional Representative Council Election. INDONESIA - Indonesian Presidency Election. INDONESIA - Indonesian House of Representatives Election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15

** ATHENS - Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis meets Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki. – 1000 GMT BRUSSELS - Press conference with the EESC President Oliver Röpke, the Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama and the Prime Minister of Montenegro Milojko Spajić. – 0800 GMT MADRID - Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares holds a meeting with the executive vice-president of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis. – 0930 GMT MUNICH, Germany - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Munich, Germany to attend the 2024 Munich Security Conference. (To Feb 17)

BANGKOK - Thailand's Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat, gives a speech on Thailand Green Visionary. – 0700 GMT BERLIN – 74th Berlin International Film Festival (To Feb. 25) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 16 ** MUNICH, Germany - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen address a news conference at Munich Security Conference. – 0900 GMT

** ADDIS ABABA - Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on an official visit to Ethiopia. (To Feb 18) WARSAW - Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo meets Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw to discuss a range of topics including the European defence industry, the current security situation and support to Ukraine.

LONDON - London Fashion Week 2024 (to Feb. 20) SINGAPORE - Minister of Finance of Singapore Lawrence Wong announces Singapore's 2024 budget statement. – 0700 GMT - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 17

PRISTINA - 16th anniversary of Kosovo's declaration of independence from Serbia. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 18

LONDON - 77th British Academy Film Awards. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 19

BERLIN - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier welcomes South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Berlin. – 0900 GMT BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz receives South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Berlin. – 1515 GMT

LA HULPE, Belgium - EU informal meeting of tourism ministers. (To Feb. 20) BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 20

HAMBURG, Germany - South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrives at Hamburg's city hall for St. Matthew's Day banquet (Matthiae-Mahlzeit). – 1830 GMT BRUSSELS - New Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has named Brussels as the destination of his first foreign visit as prime minister. (To Feb. 21) BRUSSELS – EU-Georgia Association Council.

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 21

CAPE TOWN - South Africa's Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana presents 2024 budget in parliament. – 1200 GMT RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil - G20 foreign ministers meet to prepare for November summit. (To Feb. 22) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 22 BRUSSELS - Informal meeting of EU economic and financial affairs ministers (To Feb. 24) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23 BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 25

LIECHTENSTEIN – Liechtenstein referendum election. GEORGETOWN - Leaders of Caribbean nations will meet in Guyanese capital Georgetown for a CARICOM summit. (To Feb. 28) BELARUS - Belarusian Chamber of Representatives Election. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) (To Feb. 29)

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 26 GENEVA, Switzerland - Geneva International Motor Show (to Mar. 3)

GENEVA, Switzerland - 55th session of the Human Rights Council. (To Apr. 5) ABU DHABI - World Trade Organization holds ministerial meeting in UAE. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 27

** PRETORIA - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will host Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on a state visit at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. CALGARY, Canada - Special Olympics Canada 2016 Winter Games (to Mar. 2) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 28

SAO PAULO - G20 finance ministers meet in Sao Paulo to prepare for the annual presidential summit in November in Rio de Janeiro. (To Feb. 29) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MARCH 1 IRAN - Iranian Islamic Consultative Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 3 GLOBAL - International Day for Ear and Hearing. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MARCH 4 BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council. (To Mar. 5) MELBOURNE, Australia - ASEAN-Australia Special Summit to Commemorate the 50th Anniversary of ASEAN-Australia Dialogue Relations. (To Mar. 6)

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 5

MOSCOW – 71st death anniversary of Soviet leader Josef Stalin. TOKYO - Japan's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masato Kanda speaks at a panel discussion at an international symposium in Tokyo hosted by the Institute for International Monetary Affairs – 0500 GMT LUANG PRABANG, Laos - ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting +1 Informal Meeting. (To Mar. 7) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 06 LONDON - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt delivers his annual budget to parliament. – 1230 GMT - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 7

LUANG PRABANG, Laos - The 30th ASEAN Economic Ministers' Retreat Meeting. (To Mar. 8) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 8

GLOBAL - International Women's Day. IRELAND - Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 10

TIBET – 65th anniversary of Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, fleeing into exile after a failed uprising. PORTUGAL - Portuguese Assembly of the Republic Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MARCH 11

SENDAI, Japan – 13th anniversary of Sendai earthquake and tsunami. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 12

TOKYO - Japan's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masato Kanda gives opening remarks and appears a panel discussion at an international symposium in Tokyo hosted by Genron NPO - 0400 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MARCH 15 DUBLIN, Ireland - St. Patrick's Festival (to Mar. 18).

GLOBAL - World Day of Action against Seal Hunting. DAMASCUS - Syria marks the 13th anniversary of an uprising against President Bashar al-Assad. RUSSIAN FEDERATION - Russian Presidency Election. (To Mar. 17) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MARCH 16

HALABJA, Iraq – 36th anniversary of 5,000 civilian Kurds being killed in Iraqi chemical weapons attack. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 17 ITALY - Anniversary of the unification of Italy.

MALDIVES - Maldivian People's Council Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MARCH 18

BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 19 EGYPT – 13th anniversary of Egyptian referendum on constitutional reforms. BERLIN - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discusses the topic "Is Europe being left behind?" at the EUROPE 2024 media summit – 0910 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20 BERLIN - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck discusses European competitiveness at a German media summit called EUROPE 2024. – 1630 GMT

BRUSSELS – EU Tripartite Social Summit. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 21 BRUSSELS - European Council (To Mar. 22)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 22

GLOBAL - World Water Day. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MARCH 23

GLOBAL - World Meteorological Day. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 24

GLOBAL - World Tuberculosis Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 29

DUBAI - HORSE RACING - 2024 Dubai World Cup. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10

SOUTH KOREA - South Korean National Assembly Election. WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a state visit.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 11

