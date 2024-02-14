Ajit Pawar-led NCP fields Praful Patel for RS election
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-02-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 19:07 IST
- Country:
- India
The Ajit Pawar-led NCP on Wednesday nominated senior leader Praful Patel as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha election. The party's Maharashtra unit chief Sunil Tatkare made the announcement here.
Patel, a former Union minister, sided with Ajit Pawar when the latter split the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party last year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress' Telangana unit authorises party high command to finalise Rajya Sabha candidates
PIL in HC against Maharashtra govt's move to grant Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas
Three new members -- Satnam Singh Sandhu, Narain Dass Gupta and Swati Maliwal -- take oath in Rajya Sabha.
AAP's Swati Maliwal made to take Rajya Sabha oath twice amid 'unwarranted sloganeering'
Maharashtra backward class panel's survey for Maratha quota to end just before midnight on Friday