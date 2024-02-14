Ajit Pawar-led NCP fields Praful Patel for RS election

The Ajit Pawar-led NCP on Wednesday nominated senior leader Praful Patel as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha election. The party's Maharashtra unit chief Sunil Tatkare made the announcement here.

Patel, a former Union minister, sided with Ajit Pawar when the latter split the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party last year.

