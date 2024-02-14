"PM Modi to inaugurate AIIMS, address rally in Jammu on Feb 20": Ravinder Rana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate several projects and also address a rally in Jammu on February 20, Ravinder Rana, Bharatiya Janata Party Jammu and Kashmir President said on Wednesday. He also mentioned that projects like AIIMS Hospital and flyovers will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

"There is good news for the people of Jammu and Kashmir that PM Modi is going to address the public on February 20 at 11 am at Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu. The people of Jammu and Kashmir love PM Modi. Modi Saheb brought peace and prosperity to Jammu and Kashmir. Be it a village or city, development is taking place everywhere. On February 20, the people of J-K will come in large numbers in support of the Prime Minister," he told ANI. "Big projects like AIIMS Hospital, Ring Roads, Flyovers, Shahpur Kandi Projects, and many more will be inaugurated," Ravinder Rana added.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid homage to the 40 CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack in 2019. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his post on X said "I pay homage to the brave heroes who were martyred in Pulwama. Their service and sacrifice for our nation will always be remembered," PM Modi said in a post on 'X'.

February 14, 2019 marks five years since the Pulwama terror attack, when 40 valiant Indian soldiers were killed after a suicide bomber rammed an IED-laden vehicle into the security convoy carrying them. Days after the attack, the Indian Air Force carried out multiple aerial strikes on February 26, 2019, at JeM terror camps in Pakistan's Balakot, killing a "large number" of terrorists and destroying their infrastructure.

The air strike was launched in the early hours of February 26 and Pakistan's efforts to launch an offensive the next day to target Indian military installations in Jammu and Kashmir were thwarted by an alert IAF. (ANI)

