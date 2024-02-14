Left Menu

Congress to seek action against BJP MLAs for 'communal' speech

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 14-02-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 19:36 IST
Congress to seek action against BJP MLAs for 'communal' speech
The Congress will submit a memorandum to the chief minister and assembly speaker urging them to take disciplinary action against BJP MLAs Vedavyas Kamath and Y Bharat Shetty for making statements to induce communal hatred among the people over an issue at a school, senior party leader and KPCC Vice President Ivan D'Souza said on Wednesday.

Addressing reporters here, D'Souza said the MLAs had issued provocative statements over a recent incident at St Gerosa school in the city where a teacher was removed from her post for making alleged ''anti-Hindu'' remarks inside the classroom.

Following an uproar from right wing outfits and BJP MLAs, St Gerosa school had removed the teacher from her post on Monday on the charge that she made the alleged comments while taking a class on the topic 'Work is Worship'. D'Souza alleged that instead of trying to find an amicable solution to the issue at the private school, the MLAs had indulged in whipping up communal feelings. He said a demand would be placed before the assembly speaker to disqualify the BJP legislators.

D'Souza also wanted the police to file a criminal case against the MLAs for their ''communal'' statements and attempt to tarnish the image of an educational institution which has a history of nearly six decades. Party leaders Ibrahim Kodijal, J R Lobo and A C Vinayaraj were also present.

