Dr Poonawalla did outstanding work in vaccine manufacturing, says Pawar; seeks Bharat Ratna for him

Former Union minister Sharad Pawar on Wednesday heaped praises on Dr Cyrus Poonawalla, founder of Serum Institute of India SII, for his work in the field of vaccine production, and demanded that he be honoured with Bharat Ratna award.He was speaking after conferring Mohan Dharia Rashtranirman Puraskar on Dr Poonawalla.His work in vaccine manufacturing is outstanding.

Former Union minister Sharad Pawar on Wednesday heaped praises on Dr Cyrus Poonawalla, founder of Serum Institute of India (SII), for his work in the field of vaccine production, and demanded that he be honoured with Bharat Ratna award.

He was speaking after conferring 'Mohan Dharia Rashtranirman Puraskar' on Dr Poonawalla.

''His work in vaccine manufacturing is outstanding. Initially, the government conferred upon him the Padma Shri. Although we were not satisfied with it, the government subsequently awarded him with the Padma Bhushan,'' Pawar, who heads the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), said.

''But in view of his significant contribution in the field of vaccines globally, it is my firm opinion that the government should not confine his recognition to Padma Bhushan award alone as he deserves the Bharat Ratna. The stature of his work for the country, the world and humanity warrants that recognition,'' he said.

It is reasonable to expect the government to seriously consider honouring Poonawalla with Bharat Ratna, Pawar added. Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan also praised Poonawalla for his contribution and that of the SII during the COVID-19 pandemic.

