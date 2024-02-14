Left Menu

Left Congress for better opportunities, decided to go with `nation's mood': Ashok Chavan

The mood in the country favoured the Bharatiya Janata Party and he decided to go with that, Chavan, who was named as a BJP candidate for the Rajya Sabha election a day after he joined it, told reporters here.Past is past, he said when asked why he quit the Congress, the party with which his family had decades-long association.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-02-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 19:55 IST
Left Congress for better opportunities, decided to go with `nation's mood': Ashok Chavan
  • Country:
  • India

Former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan on Wednesday said he left the Congress to join the BJP for ''better opportunities'' and no other reason. The mood in the country favoured the Bharatiya Janata Party and he decided to go with that, Chavan, who was named as a BJP candidate for the Rajya Sabha election a day after he joined it, told reporters here.

''Past is past,'' he said when asked why he quit the Congress, the party with which his family had decades-long association. ''I thought there were better opportunities (in the BJP). What else can be the reason,'' the two-time chief minister said. ''It is necessary to know the people's pulse. I feel the country's mood is inclined towards the BJP. I decided to go with the mood of the nation,'' he added.

Chavan, however, denied that he joined the BJP for a Rajya Sabha ticket.

''I have a safe constituency and got elected several times,'' he said. Notably, he had lost the Lok Sabha election last time from his home turf of Nanded in central Maharashtra. Speaking after joining the BJP on Tuesday, a day after he quit the Congress, Chavan had sought to debunk the speculation that the allegations against him in the Adarsh Housing Society scam had anything to do with his decision. The high court had granted him relief though some agencies have contested that decision, and for him it was no longer an issue, the 65-year-old leader had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
London stocks rise on softer inflation data

London stocks rise on softer inflation data

 Global
2
South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

 South Korea
3
Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss, diabetes drugs; US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss...

 Global
4
Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in presidential election

Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in pres...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024