"No opposition in Assam but...": CM Sarma after two more Congress MLAs extend support

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday informed that two more Congress MLAs have extended their support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Assam, adding in total now four MLAs are supporting the state government. Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Congress has faced another major setback after two more MLAs of Assam extended their support to the Assam government led by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said, two more Congress MLAs have extended their support to the state government. "Today, two Congress MLAs Basanta Das and Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha have extended their support to the Assam government. Earlier, two Congress MLAs Sashi Kanta Das and Siddique Ahmed had extended their support to the state. So far, four Congress MLAs have extended their support to the government. In coming days, all opposition MLAs will extend their support to the government," Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Two Congress MLAs Basanta Das and Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha have extended their support to the BJP-led Assam government and met Assam Chief Minister at his office in the Assam Legislative Assembly. The Assam Chief Minister further said that, in coming days more senior Congress leaders will come with us.

"Assam will become a state where all MLAs will support state government and central government. Now, people are very happy with the kind of work that PM Modi is doing in Assam. State government is also trying to complement it, it's a double-engine government. In heart and mind, there is no opposition in Assam but because of certain compulsion, they are in opposition. Now, people are breaking that compulsion and coming closer to us,' he added. Basanta Das told ANI that, he has decided to support the Assam government led by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for greater development in his constituency.

"I am a Congress MLA. I am a Dalit MLA. The BJP-led government at both centre and state has done lots of development work. For greater interest in my constituency and Dalit people, I decided to extend my support to the Assam government," Basanta Das said. Earlier, Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha who on Wednesday extended his support to the Assam government along with another Congress MLA Basanta Das, resigned from the post of Working President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect.

Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha sent his resignation letter to the President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee. (ANI)

