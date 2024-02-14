Macron tells Netanyahu of his opposition to possible Israel offensive in Rafah
French President Emmanuel Macron's office said in a statement that Macron, in a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, had expressed his firm opposition to a possible Israeli military offensive in Rafah, southern Gaza.
"This could only lead to a humanitarian catastrophe of a new magnitude and to forced displacement of populations, which would constitute violations of international human rights and bring additional risk of regional escalation," it said.
