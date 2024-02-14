Macron tells Netanyahu of his opposition to possible Israel offensive in Rafah

French President Emmanuel Macron's office said in a statement that Macron, in a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, had expressed his firm opposition to a possible Israeli military offensive in Rafah, southern Gaza.

"This could only lead to a humanitarian catastrophe of a new magnitude and to forced displacement of populations, which would constitute violations of international human rights and bring additional risk of regional escalation," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)